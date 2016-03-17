Adele Tears Up As Son Sees Her Perform For The First Time

You can always count on an Adele concert to get emotional. Typically, it's because a couple in the crowd just got engaged. Last night, however, it was because the singer's 3-year-old son was in attendance.
A fan video shared on social media shows the British crooner telling her London audience that she had a special guest: son Angelo.
"This is the first show my baby boy has seen me do," she announced
She pointed to Angelo in the crowd and welled up as she greeted him.
"I love you so much Peanut," she called out as she performed "Someone Like You."
In true Adele form, though, she also kept it real. The same fan tweeted that she shared the reason why she skipped the premiere of Skyfall, for which she sang the theme song.
"I wasn't being a diva; my baby was about to fall out of my fanny," she explained.
Fair enough. Enjoy this sweet shoutout.
for all the adele fandom people who are retweeting me, she's crying a little bit 😭 pic.twitter.com/hCSzQin6Pv— olivia ✨ (@lostlivvy) March 16, 2016
