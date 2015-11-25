Adele may be topping the charts. But when it comes to her priorities, she knows exactly what's in the number one slot: her son, Angelo.
The record-breaking singer appeared on NBC's Today Show earlier today to perform her moving song "Million Years Ago." But in addition to belting out the tune, the British chanteuse shared some personal details about becoming a mother.
"My son comes everywhere with me," she explained. "He's the first person I see in the morning and last person I see at night. I make time for him, like I always have. That's one of the reasons I've been away [from the music industry] for so long. My kid is more important. My kid comes first; my music comes second."
An award-winning musician and an award-worthy parent — Adele really does do it all. Listen to her perform and check out more of her parenting thoughts on Today.
