Taylor & Calvin's Year Of Love, As Told Through Instagram

Everyone loves a good love story: Boy meets girl. Girl falls for boy. Boy falls for girl. And hey, maybe the two even make sweet, Grammy-winning music together along the way.
It sounds cheesy and too good to be true, but welcome to a year in the life of Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris. After having her heart publicly stomped on many a time, it appears the stars have truly aligned for this pair of stars. It was only a little over a year ago when Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris got together and became Tayvin.
To celebrate this milestone, the two jetted off on a tropical beach getaway and have been flaunting lovey-dovey pictures all over social media. I don't blame 'em — it was a much-needed vacation for the two impossibly busy superstars.
In their honor, here is a look back at their love story. Consider this a little digital scrapbook of their love. And just how deep is it? Pretty freakin' deep.
