Cara Delevingne Runs Amok In The White House

She's not eligible to run for president (too young, too British), but Cara Delevingne looks so comfortable in the West Wing, it's hard to not cheer for a Delevingne '16 ticket. Hell, it even rhymes.



The model and actress was in Washington, D.C. to discuss climate change with presidential advisers as part of a Funny or Die roundtable, and she had no trouble making herself at home. Was the Secret Service on their lunch break?



The Suicide Squad star shared several Instagram photos of her White House rendezvous. Yes, she's wearing Puma sneakers. Yes, she's clearly crushing on Abraham Lincoln. Yes, she takes Donald Trump to task. Yes, we wish we were there.



We like to call this Instagram round-up "Ms. Delevingne Goes to Washington."



