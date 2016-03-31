Rihanna Makes A Pretty Convincing Case For The Unibrow

It might just be us (it can't just be us), but it seems like Rihanna is capable of pulling off any beauty look with aplomb. Never one to retreat from a bold lip color, mermaid hair hues, or badass tattoos (which have inspired their own temporary copycats), this artist is all about challenging and redefining the status quo. And with her latest look, she's truly redrawn the beauty boundaries.
The 28-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to tease her new music video "Kiss It Better." But it wasn't the seductive video that caught our attention — it was the image she posted beforehand, which shows her posing with her head back, closed eyes, and an unapologetic unibrow.
Now, the joined arches aren't that surprising. They're almost like a natural evolution of the bushy, straight-across pair the performer rocked for the . This time around, though, the brows felt more intentional, accessorized with glossy lids, a dark pout, and what appears to be a braided updo. Let's be serious, if anyone can bring back the grown-in look, it's the bad gal herself.
Will you be keeping your next brow appointment, or do you plan to follow in RiRi's footsteps and go full-on Bert? Let us know your feels below.
Advertisement