Rihanna has been teasing the release of her second music video from ANTI, and it's finally here. Get ready, because it's quite moody.
There's no twerking or grinding as in "Work." Unfortunately, there's also no Drake. Bad Gal RiRi chose to keep it simple with just her, her silhouette, and a few #FreeTheNipple moments.
It's got dice. It's got sheer clothing. It's got electric guitar. But mostly, it's got a lot of Rihanna. What could be better?
