30+ Times '90s Gwyneth Paltrow Was Our Style Crush

Think you've seen everything that the decade that was the '90s had to offer? You're done with images of #TBT babes in kilts and chokers? You've seen every picture of Kate Moss as a 20-year-old, ever? Yeah, yeah, we felt like that, too. Then, we stumbled upon a specific picture of Gwyneth Paltrow. Her mouth stretched into a laugh and a black ribbon tied loosely through her sunshine-blonde hair. Her arched, tanned shoulder against a black cotton tank dress. We had to stop what we were doing. What ensued was an afternoon-long pillaging of back-in-the-day pictures of Gwyneth in the '90s.



Like a living, breathing Calvin Klein campaign, these snaps would have us believe GP spent most of her 20s being a waify goddess partying with Brad Pitt, dressed in a selection of leathers and cashmeres in monochrome or earthy tones, and nothing but a slick of lipstick and a flute of Champagne in hand. (Goop, what?) From silk maxi-coats to perfect white tees and barely there slip dresses, Gwyneth Paltrow is a beacon of hope in a time when we thought we were through with normcore. Warning: These images will make you feel like moving to New York, wearing brown, buying leather trousers, and throwing all your makeup away.

