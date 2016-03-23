Think you've seen everything the '90s had to offer? You're done with images of #TBT babes in kilts and chokers? You've seen every picture of Kate Moss as a 20-year-old ever? Yeah, yeah, we felt like that too. Then we stumbled upon a picture of Gwyneth Paltrow, mouth stretched into a laugh, with a black ribbon tied loosely through her sunshiney hair and an arched tanned shoulder against a black cotton tank dress and we had to stop what we were doing. What ensued was an afternoon-long pillaging of back-in-the-day pictures of Gwyneth in the '90s.



Like a living, breathing Calvin Klein campaign, these snaps would have us believe GP spent most of her twenties being a waify goddess partying with Brad Pitt, dressed in a selection of leathers and cashmeres in monochrome or earthy tones with nothing but a slick of lipstick and a flute of champagne in hand (Goop, what?). From silk maxi coats to perfect white tees and barely-there slip dresses, Gwyneth Paltrow is a beacon of hope in a time when we thought we were through with normcore. Warning: these images will make you feel like moving to New York, wearing brown, buying leather trousers, and throwing all your makeup away.

