Chloë Grace Moretz isn't exactly shy when it comes to her personal politics. The actress has come out swinging against the swimsuit portion of the Miss Universe competition, and she's made sure reporters realize that her own body is off-limits for commentary. Not only that, she staked a position on Kim Kardashian's recent nude selfie controversy. Even after being called out for her social media post on the subject, didn't back down.
Which is why we're not surprised that the Neighbors 2 star has some informed thoughts about the existence of squads in young Hollywood. "They appropriate exclusivity," the actress recently told Complex. "They’re cliques!"
But Moretz was very careful not to call out anyone who does participate in the squad scene. When questioned as to whether or not she'd been asked to join Taylor Swift's iconic friend gang, Moretz simply replied, "Yes," and wouldn't elaborate further. Maybe she's playing it safe after that Kim K burn?
