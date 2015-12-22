Story from Entertainment News

Chloë Grace Moretz Calls Out The Miss Universe Pageant

Michael Hafford
Gregory Pace/REX Shutterstock
While many of us found the Miss Universe Pageant shocking for a lot of reasons — we weren't aware Steve Harvey was allowed out of the Family Feud studio, for example — Chloë Grace Moretz had suggestions well before the dramatic ending.

Moretz has long been on the record that our focus should be on things other than women’s bikini bodies, and her response to Miss Universe was right on. Whether or not the pageant circuit is the best place to look for role models, some people around the world take it as exemplary of how women should behave. Messaging, even in something as apparently frivolous as a beauty pageant, has real-world consequences.

Moretz took to Twitter to voice her concerns. First, she pointed out the double-talk in the swimsuit segment, calling for the segment to be removed entirely.

Then she highlighted how the contestants are infantilized and weirdly sexualized.


The Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star had some good suggestions for how the judgement categories could improve.


She had about the same reaction to the ending as we all did.


And the finale left her more or less speechless.

