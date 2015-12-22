While many of us found the Miss Universe Pageant shocking for a lot of reasons — we weren't aware Steve Harvey was allowed out of the Family Feud studio, for example — Chloë Grace Moretz had suggestions well before the dramatic ending.
Moretz has long been on the record that our focus should be on things other than women’s bikini bodies, and her response to Miss Universe was right on. Whether or not the pageant circuit is the best place to look for role models, some people around the world take it as exemplary of how women should behave. Messaging, even in something as apparently frivolous as a beauty pageant, has real-world consequences.
Moretz took to Twitter to voice her concerns. First, she pointed out the double-talk in the swimsuit segment, calling for the segment to be removed entirely.
Moretz has long been on the record that our focus should be on things other than women’s bikini bodies, and her response to Miss Universe was right on. Whether or not the pageant circuit is the best place to look for role models, some people around the world take it as exemplary of how women should behave. Messaging, even in something as apparently frivolous as a beauty pageant, has real-world consequences.
Moretz took to Twitter to voice her concerns. First, she pointed out the double-talk in the swimsuit segment, calling for the segment to be removed entirely.
Advertisement
Miss universe is still judging women walking around in bathing suits. If it's based on confidence, why r we zooming in on their bodies?..— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) December 21, 2015
It's a new time.. I think it's time we cut the swimsuit section from miss Universe ..— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) December 21, 2015
Then she highlighted how the contestants are infantilized and weirdly sexualized.
And on a side note.. They just asked these young women "Who's more boy crazy?"— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) December 21, 2015
On top of it all, the host keeps overtly sexualizing the young women. What is happening on tv right now ..— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) December 21, 2015
The Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star had some good suggestions for how the judgement categories could improve.
Let's do a miss universe based on interviews and public speaking and philanthropic tenacity— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) December 21, 2015
She had about the same reaction to the ending as we all did.
Ms Slovenia should've been crowned miss universe. What a beautiful strong young woman.— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) December 21, 2015
Miss Philippines deserves that she felt so genuine and real :(— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) December 21, 2015
And the finale left her more or less speechless.
Advertisement