While many of us found the Miss Universe Pageant shocking for a lot of reasons — we weren't aware Steve Harvey was allowed out of the Family Feud studio, for example — Chloë Grace Moretz had suggestions well before the dramatic ending Moretz has long been on the record that our focus should be on things other than women’s bikini bodies , and her response to Miss Universe was right on. Whether or not the pageant circuit is the best place to look for role models, some people around the world take it as exemplary of how women should behave. Messaging, even in something as apparently frivolous as a beauty pageant, has real-world consequences.Moretz took to Twitter to voice her concerns. First, she pointed out the double-talk in the swimsuit segment, calling for the segment to be removed entirely.