In the most recent episode of HBO’s Girls, viewers got to see Shoshanna get away from the show’s Brooklyn stomping grounds — very far away. Over the course of the episode, Shosh is shown adjusting to life in Tokyo, where everything is a bit off-kilter, including her delightfully strange new apartment.
In real life, this space, known as the Reversible Destiny Loft, is available to rent on Airbnb for just $137 a night — not bad for a truly mind-bending sensory experience. And as it turns out, there’s actually a reason behind its bright colors and odd angles.
The architects, a husband-and-wife team, designed the loft to defy mortality by forcing visitors to get out of their daily routine. “Comfort, in their view, offered a slippery slope towards death," Curbed explains.
As Gothamist points out, like Shoshanna, the apartment has roots in NYC. The company that created the Reversible Destiny loft is actually based in Manhattan. The founders; Madeline Gins, a native New Yorker; and her husband, Shusaku Arakawa, who was born in Japan, designed a similar house in the Hamptons.
