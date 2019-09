You Can Score Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers Today, With An Appointment (& $720)

Self-lacing shoes, as we've been fantasizing about since Back to the Future II came out in 1989, are legitimately about to happen. They don't look exactly as they did in the flick, but they're an IRL iteration of the fantasy kicks. At today's Nike Innovation for Every Body conference in NYC, the athletic powerhouse's CEO, Mark Parker, unveiled the Hyperadapt 1.0 (along with a couple of other product launches).Nike first teased this technology in October of last year (appropriately, on Back to the Future Day). The just-revealed Hyperadapt shoes are "a custom, personalized experience, and it's one of the most amazing [shoe] experiences to date," explained Tiffany Beers, who works in innovation and product development at Nike. Want to get your hands on a pair? You'll have to wait until the holidays, when the sneakers will become available exclusively to Nike+ members."There's nothing more personal than something that communicates with your body, and changes when you change. A product that, [on] its own, comes alive," Parker said. "It's the first step in the future of adaptive performance."So how do they work, exactly? "There are a two buttons — plus and minus. You hit plus to tighten... You don't have to adjust after that," Beers says.Check out some demos of the straight-from-the-future sneaks, below.