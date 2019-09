In January, Nike designer Tinker Hatfield announced that his team was working on a new version of McFly's enviable kicks. SneakerNews reported that the brand had obtained a patent for the self-tying technology the summer prior, in July 2014. So, it's been a waiting game for Nike MAG 2015 — until now.A series of tweets from Nike's PR director, Heidi Burgett, seemingly confirm not only that the Nike MAG exists, but also that the first pair is here in New York. The answers to "where?" and "when?" and "HOW CAN WE GET THEM OMG?" are still up in the air, but many are taking this as an official announcement that the sneaker of the future has indeed arrived. We reached out to Nike for comment, and a representative said the only comment they could add was that "the first pair of self-lacing Nike Mag shoes is in New York City." In the meantime, we'll be refreshing our Twitter and Instagram feeds incessantly in search of more clues.