Coach has always been centered around tradition, legacy, and heritage. Its accessories are the kind your grandma passes down to you or you score at a vintage shop — and that history and the stories that come with each bag are a big part of what we love about the brand. But Coach just debuted something that feels anything but traditional: It has teamed up with fashion-crowd favorite Opening Ceremony for an exclusive collection of cool-girl Coach bags you won't find anywhere else.
The collection is comprised of seven styles in different fabrications, many of which feature the "kiss-lock" change-purse-looking closure, which was a signature to Bonnie Cashin's early '60s innovations. And there's no shortage of the in-your-face pattern clashing you fell in love with from its spring '16 collection (think cheery florals and loud leopard spots). So if you're looking to invest in a high-quality handbag that takes tradition and turns it on its head, look no further. This isn't a collab we expected, but it sure is one we're going to happily take advantage of.
