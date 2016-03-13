Story from Pop Culture

Zendaya Hits Back At Comedian For Saying She's "Starving Herself"

Erin Donnelly
Zendaya has made it clear that she doesn't appreciate being the butt of other people's jokes. This time, it's Difficult People creator Julie Klausner, not Giuliana Rancic, who is giving the teen star a hard time.

Klausner took to Twitter to joke about the 19-year-old's appearance during Saturday's Kids' Choice Awards. Zendaya took home the award for Favorite Female TV Star, during which she thanked her fans' parents for letting her be a "role model."

Klausner responded by calling her a "thinspo model for your impressionable tweens." She then went on to poke fun at Zendaya's figure, hinting that she has an eating disorder.

Advertisement

Zendaya, who has spoken out about having her body retouched by magazines, caught wind of the tweets and challenged Klausner.

Klausner hasn't backed down from "insinuating that this [Zendaya's figure] isn't a healthy look." She's also fired back at angry Zendaya supporters.
Don't hold your breath for a ceasefire.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture