Klausner took to Twitter to joke about the 19-year-old's appearance during Saturday's Kids' Choice Awards. Zendaya took home the award for Favorite Female TV Star, during which she thanked her fans' parents for letting her be a "role model."
Klausner responded by calling her a "thinspo model for your impressionable tweens." She then went on to poke fun at Zendaya's figure, hinting that she has an eating disorder.
Zendaya's ultimate retort to Giuliana Rancic is starving herself down to the size of one of her elbowz— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) March 13, 2016
You don't have to have an eating disorder to attend the Kids' Choice Awards....but it helps!— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) March 13, 2016
I will never stop criticizing celebs who perpetuate dangerous beauty standards for a generation of girls who grow up thinking they're fat.— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) March 13, 2016
And you know those public fat shamers who fake "concern" for Melissa McCarthy's health? Consider me your fire with fire.— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) March 13, 2016
I'm concerned with the generation of girls who aspire to look like Zendaya. I do not worry about Zendaya's health or care whether she eats.— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) March 13, 2016
Zendaya, who has spoken out about having her body retouched by magazines, caught wind of the tweets and challenged Klausner.
Do you find this funny? I will write another paragraph to educate you aswell #youreallywannabenext? https://t.co/z6dXOJ3Tai— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 13, 2016
Now....everyone go look in the mirror at their beautiful body, and love that shit😘 #thickgirlswinning #skinnygirlswinning #weallwinning— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 13, 2016
Klausner hasn't backed down from "insinuating that this [Zendaya's figure] isn't a healthy look." She's also fired back at angry Zendaya supporters.
Sticking up 4 AIDS is rad. It gets such a bad rap! Love that Zendaya goes so far as 2 have Nancy Reagan's body type! https://t.co/2qMLZr0jzA— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) March 13, 2016