Zendaya Calls Out Magazine For Retouching Her Body

Word to the wise: Don't even think about retouching photos of Zendaya.
The singer-actress expressed her dismay on Instagram over seeing a recent photo in which her 19-year-old body had been "manipulated." She also shared the original image so that fans could see just how much liberty the magazine, Modeliste, took with her figure.
"Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19-year-old hips and torso quite manipulated," she wrote. "These are the things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic (right side) and I love it. Thank you @modelistemagazine for pulling down the images and fixing this retouch issue."
Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19 year old hips and torso quite manipulated. These are the things that make women self conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic (right side) and I love it😍😘 Thank you @modelistemagazine for pulling down the images and fixing this retouch issue.
Anyone else think she looks much better (and, um, realistic) in the unretouched photo in the first place? Ironically, an Instagram of Zendaya's cover shoot posted by the magazine last night praises her for "keeping it real." It's a shame the magazine couldn't return the favor.
