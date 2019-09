Zendaya Calls Out Magazine For Retouching Her Body

Word to the wise: Don't even think about retouching photos of Zendaya.The singer-actress expressed her dismay on Instagram over seeing a recent photo in which her 19-year-old body had been "manipulated." She also shared the original image so that fans could see just how much liberty the magazine, Modeliste, took with her figure."Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19-year-old hips and torso quite manipulated," she wrote. "These are the things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic (right side) and I love it. Thank you @modelistemagazine for pulling down the images and fixing this retouch issue."