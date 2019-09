"I re-toned their skin from samples of non-edited photos of these women," he wrote. Eid later posted sample colors of the adjustments he assumes were made."Sometimes you need to put pictures side by side to really notice it," he told Buzzfeed of his posts. "It only really takes, like, three minutes for me. Three minutes can show exactly what people are doing to these pictures."Perhaps someone misguidedly — ignoring centuries of history and years of magazine gaffes — thought to overexpose the cover photo for a cool, futuristic goth effect; or perhaps there was something more insidious afoot. The magazine and its cover stars have yet to comment on the matter. If and when such a thing happens again, Eid told Buzzfeed he'll have his Photoshop at the ready again. "There's a demand for it," he said.