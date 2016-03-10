Our Next Girl Band Prediction: Zendaya, Willow Smith & Kiernan Shipka

We are setting up a Kickstarter to make W Magazine cover stars Zendaya, Willow Smith, and Kiernan Shipka into a legitimate girl band. Just kidding. But after seeing their homage to David Bowie, we think something towards making them the next all-girl band needs to be done.
The trio has achieved success independently in their respective industries — Smith in the fashion world, Zendaya in the music world, and Shipka in the television world — and now they are predictably wowing us together.
In a three-part a capella rendition of Bowie's "Changes," each of the girls show off their unique style and voice (literally) on a classic. It has been two months since Bowie's passing and he's still the subject of many musical tributes and covers.
Each girl has a different approach to covering the pop icon's song. It's a very genuine and heartfelt mini-performance — and we want more.
Watch the whole clip, below.
