Zendaya Defends Her Decision To Work With Chris Brown

On the Grammys red carpet tonight, Ryan Seacrest asked Zendaya about why she wanted to work with Chris Brown. "He's such a talented person, you know?" she responded. "He's held, I think, at a high level when it comes to entertainment because of his ability to dance and his ability to sing. And I wanted to be able to kind of stand next to him and be able sing and be able to dance and push myself to be able to, like, hold up next to someone like that, you know what I mean? So it definitely challenged me, and I think that that's what I wanted, because I wanted to be better."