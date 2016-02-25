Imagine if dates were like auditions. The open role? Boyfriend. The casting director? You.
You proceed to interview your date to see whether he or she might be a suitable match for what you want in a relationship. Sounds pretty nice, doesn't it? Now imagine if your dad were there, too. Welcome to Zendaya's world.
But she doesn't seem to mind it. She all but confirmed that, yes, it's true: Both she and her dad were "auditioning" Odell Beckham, Jr. to be her boyfriend.
The singer opened up about the situation on New York's 92.3 Amp radio. "Here's the thing: Even if it does progress, you gotta go through my dad first," she said. "Just because you're in the NFL, you killin' stuff, that doesn't mean you get to skip past pops. He's not going to allow that to happen."
The "audition" talk all started earlier this month, when Zendaya and Beckham Jr. walked the Grammys red carpet together. Not far behind the very couple-y looking duo was Zendaya's father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. Her dad told TMZ after the awards show that the two were definitely not on a date. "If you see my daughter out on a date without me, it's a relationship," he said before climbing into a black SUV with his daughter and Beckham Jr. "It's like an audition… it's an interview."
Regardless of where things go between the 19-year-old singer and 23-year-old athlete, it's sweet to know that her "pops" will always have her back.
