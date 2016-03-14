Celebrate Pi Day With This 5-Minute, No-Bake Chocolate Pie

While math may not be our greatest passion, there's one number-related holiday that we celebrate every single year. And it's all because of the food. Yes, today is March 14, better known as Pi Day! Basically, it's the best excuse ever to make a pie or order a pizza (pie). (You could always do both!) Since we're usually strapped for time during the week, we're making the easiest pie we could possibly think of. It only requires five ingredients, and putting it all together takes five minutes flat.
In the video above, watch us execute a no-bake pie recipe that's sure to unite foodies and mathletes alike. And check out even more easy pie recipes, here
