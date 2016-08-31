

Everyone knows pumpkin is the go-to flavor for fall, especially when it comes in the form of a latte or pie. But, how about you give those old standbys a break and sub in this easy-to-make doughnut recipe? The best part is, you only need three ingredients for the dough prep: pumpkin puree, cake mix, and chocolate chips. Do a quick bake, drizzle a little homemade yogurt glaze for extra deliciousness, and voilà! You're a doughnut-making champion.



Follow along in the video above to get this perfect autumn treat.

