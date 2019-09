The Truth About 7 Lies You Might Hear At A Crisis Pregnancy Center

Fortunately, the misconceptions, outdated science, and sometimes straight-up lies pregnant people often hear at CPCs usually wouldn't make someone change their mind about getting an abortion, says Sarah Roberts, DrPH , an associate professor at Advancing New Standards In Reproductive Health (ANSIRH). "A vast majority of women decide whether or not they're going to continue with a pregnancy by the time they present for care," she says. But what pregnant people hear at CPCs could contribute to feelings of judgement or shame, and there are a small number of people who are swayed by these centers.