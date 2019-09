Don't have a lot of time? Make this Hanukkah dessert with just a few simple ingredients. First, combine flour, butter, salt, and cream cheese to make the dough. Roll into a cylinder and cut into 4 pieces. Set 3 aside.



Next step: Roll out 1 piece with a rolling pin and cut the dough into a rectangle. Top with butter, cinnamon, sugar, and bittersweet chocolate. Then, roll the dough.



Cut into pieces and bake. There you have it: the perfect classic Hanukkah rugelach.