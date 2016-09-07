

Overdue to bring in a homemade treat for your coworkers? Or need a snack before you press play on season 1, episode 1? Well, white-chocolate bark is a super-easy option.



This is the kind of dessert that's so quick to make that you get sad thinking about how many times you've bought it. Plus, preparing it yourself means you get to decorate it with all your favorite toppings. We went with a combo of dried cranberries, cacao nibs, chopped pistachios, sunflower seeds, and dried cherries to make it really festive — and tasty.



All you have to do to get started is melt 2 cups of white chocolate and stir in a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. Follow along with the video above to get the whole recipe.