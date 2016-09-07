A Cut Above
Winter Just Got Sweeter With This White-Chocolate-Bark Treat

White-chocolate bark is a fun treat to give friends and coworkers or to snack on at home!

See more about this Episode

Overdue to bring in a homemade treat for your coworkers? Or need a snack before you press play on season 1, episode 1? Well, white-chocolate bark is a super-easy option.

This is the kind of dessert that's so quick to make that you get sad thinking about how many times you've bought it. Plus, preparing it yourself means you get to decorate it with all your favorite toppings. We went with a combo of dried cranberries, cacao nibs, chopped pistachios, sunflower seeds, and dried cherries to make it really festive — and tasty.

All you have to do to get started is melt 2 cups of white chocolate and stir in a 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. Follow along with the video above to get the whole recipe.
White Chocolate Bark Easy Recipe Video
written by Laura Delarato
Released on September 7, 2016
Fruits & Veggies
Holiday Treats
Easy Entertaining
Take This No-Bake Cranberry Pie To All Your Fall Parties
Pumpkin Spice Lovers, You Need To Try This Doughnut
Reasons Why Chocolate Is Basically The Best
This Is For All You Peanut Butter Lovers
How To Make Chocolate Rugelach For Hanukkah
How To Make A SPIKED Pumpkin Spice Latte
Happy National Cereal Day!
In Honor of National Pie Day, Get Ready to Make One Like A Pro
The Truth About 7 Lies You Might Hear At A Crisis Pregnancy Center
A Valentine's Day Dessert As Good As It Is Easy
We Can't Get Enough of This "Devilish" Halloween Snack Hack
Celebrate Pi Day With This 5-Minute, No-Bake Chocolate Pie
Now Playing
Winter Just Got Sweeter With This White-Chocolate-Bark Treat

All Shows