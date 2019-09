You've got your costume. You have your decorations. You even have sound effects for guests entering your place. Now, all you need is the food! Don't worry — we've got you.



Get cracking on the treats for your upcoming Halloween party with a few simple ingredients. Instead of serving up boring-old deviled eggs, fit them into the spooky theme. Because who doesn't like eating eyeballs?



All you need to pull off these tasty eyeballs are hard-boiled eggs, olives, capers, and sriracha.