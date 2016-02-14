A Valentine's Day Dessert As Good As It Is Easy

It happens every year. Stores line their shelves with a ton of pink and red chocolates and candies. But instead of spending all your money on treats for your honey, why not make something equally delicious in your own kitchen? This super-easy mug cake cooks up in the microwave. Yep, the microwave. Just top it with whipped cream and strawberries for a pretty finish.



Relationships are a lot of work. Like, a lot. So don't let Valentine's Day add any stress to your plate. This mug cake is perfect for that special day and for your everyday sweet tooth.