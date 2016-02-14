A Cut Above
A Valentine's Day Dessert As Good As It Is Easy

Make a Valentine's Day mug cake for your partner.

See more about this Episode
It happens every year. Stores line their shelves with a ton of pink and red chocolates and candies. But instead of spending all your money on treats for your honey, why not make something equally delicious in your own kitchen? This super-easy mug cake cooks up in the microwave. Yep, the microwave. Just top it with whipped cream and strawberries for a pretty finish.

Relationships are a lot of work. Like, a lot. So don't let Valentine's Day add any stress to your plate. This mug cake is perfect for that special day and for your everyday sweet tooth.
Valentines Day Strawberry Mug Cake Recipe
written by Laura Delarato
Released on February 14, 2016
Fruits & Veggies
Holiday Treats
Easy Entertaining
Take This No-Bake Cranberry Pie To All Your Fall Parties
Pumpkin Spice Lovers, You Need To Try This Doughnut
Reasons Why Chocolate Is Basically The Best
This Is For All You Peanut Butter Lovers
How To Make Chocolate Rugelach For Hanukkah
How To Make A SPIKED Pumpkin Spice Latte
Happy National Cereal Day!
In Honor of National Pie Day, Get Ready to Make One Like A Pro
The Truth About 7 Lies You Might Hear At A Crisis Pregnancy Center
Now Playing
A Valentine's Day Dessert As Good As It Is Easy
We Can't Get Enough of This "Devilish" Halloween Snack Hack
Celebrate Pi Day With This 5-Minute, No-Bake Chocolate Pie
Winter Just Got Sweeter With This White-Chocolate-Bark Treat

All Shows