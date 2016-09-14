Take This No-Bake Cranberry Pie To All Your Fall Parties



Guys, pie is kind of the best dessert creation, ever. It delivers the perfect combo of creaminess and crunch in every single bite. That being said, pie-making is not always the easiest skill to master; it's an art that requires serious attention to detail, exact measurements, and baking-temperature intuition. That's why this oven-free pie is perfect for you novice lattice creators out there.



Combine heavy whipping cream, cranberry sauce, vanilla yogurt, and a bit of orange juice, pour it all into a graham cracker crust, top with cranberries and orange zest for a festive garnish, and you've got yourself an amazing no-bake pie. It's perfect for fall, and there's no need to even glance at your oven!



Follow the video above to make this easy cranberry pie dish.

