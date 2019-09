We've all lived that peanut butter and jelly life. Hell, some of us still live that life. And why not? The sandwich is a full-blown classic that can be upgraded with sliced bananas or strawberries. So for all of you who are still in total and utter love with your favorite combo: Happy Peanut Butter Lovers' Day!



Let's celebrate the item that got us through grade school. Put some on a pretzel. Put it on celery. Put it on an Oreo. It's the best snack accessory (or cheap lunch) you can buy.