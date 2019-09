On Tuesday morning, J.K. Rowling published the first in a series of short writings the Harry Potter author is rolling out this week called The History of Magic in North America. The four-part collection is intended to lay the groundwork for next fall's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a Rowling-penned Harry Potter prequel film set in 1920s New York City.The first piece , "Fourteenth Century — Seventeenth Century," is a quick historical rundown of the wizarding world between the 1300s and 1600s. (You can read it on Rowling's fandom platform Pottermore .) At less than 500 words, the story is slight. And the content, while fascinating and enjoyable to any Harry Potter fan (including this one), is nothing particularly breathtaking or newsworthy.But what was intended to be a small treat for Potterheads has quickly become a Twitter-fueled shit storm of unhappy readers accusing Rowling of no small transgression — and something we consider to be one of the biggest pop culture no-nos cultural appropriation . So let's talk about it.