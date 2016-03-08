And You Thought Belts Only Went Around Your Waist

You can thank Sacai for pioneering the franken-clothes trend (tops that are sweaters in the front and a striped shirt in the back, or skirts that are a stiff pencil skirt on the left with a pleated hem on the right, or a parka that's a puffer on top and slim on the bottom). What might look as imaginative as a home-brewed DIY project actually takes a lot of skill to make look nice, which is why you're probably not taking scissors to your clothes to try this yourself. But this season, the label has given us an opportunity to take the creativity into our own hands by introducing the wear-anywhere belt concept.
What, you thought belts only went around your waist? According Sacai, grommet belts can be tied anywhere you please, including under your butt, on top of your elbows, and around your thighs. It gives flowing, fluttering fabrics a nice shape, which comes in handy when re-creating peasant sleeves, pretty cuffs, and a bubble butt, too. Click through to see all the new ways you can belt your clothes.
What, you thought belts only went around your waist? According Sacai, grommet belts can be tied anywhere you please, including under your butt, on top of your elbows, and around your thighs. It gives flowing, fluttering fabrics a nice shape, which comes in handy when re-creating peasant sleeves, pretty cuffs, and a bubble butt, too. Click through to see all the new ways you can belt your clothes.