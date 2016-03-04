This Trend Is For People Who Don't Like To Wear Color

We get it. Color isn't for everyone. If you open up your closet and it looks like the world's all of a sudden changed into black-and-white or a sepia-toned photograph, that's totally fine — it's just your thing. But you are the perfect candidate, then, to try this color trend we spotted on the Carven runway.



Though Carven is typically a brand that likes to play around with rainbow hues, its fall 2016 showing was surprisingly neutral, dominated by black-and-white checks, tan leathers, shiny black patent, and camel knits. But interspersed between them all were strategically placed pops — no, explosions — of color that made such a big impact, that the Refinery29 team was left hankering after a specific shade of purple, orange, or green.



It wasn't large swaths of color, though. In most cases, it was just the neck of a turtleneck, the lining of a collar, or the hem of a skirt that deviated from the black-white-brown scheme. So for colorphobes, this isn't a particularly challenging trend to try out, but it will make a big difference. Click through to see five ways Carven incorporated tiny bits of color into its looks, and why you should, too.