Stacey Dash Reads Mean Tweets About Her Oscars Appearance

Erin Donnelly
Some Oscar viewers are still debating whether Stallone got robbed or if the Girl Scouts stunt was cute or cheesy. What we can all agree on, however, is this: That Stacey Dash cameo was weird.

In addition to eliciting this Chrissy Teigen reaction shot, the right-wing pundit's ironic "Happy Black History Month" shout-out during Sunday's ceremony sparked outrage and confusion from the Twittersphere. Since Jimmy Kimmel was busy, Dash took it upon herself to do a DIY take on "mean tweets" reading some of the strongly worded comments aimed her way.

"I just walked off stage from the Oscars where I got no applause, no boos, people were, I think, awestruck, which was a little disappointing," the Clueless star shared in the video clip below. "But you know, I did it because I wanted to... Chris asked me to do it and I love him and I support him. And I also think I should be the head of diversity for the Oscars."

Yeah, no. A sampling of the comments read aloud by Dash included insults like "nobody likes you." Still, the Fox News personality remained undeterred.

"There are a lot of people who don't agree with me and have a lot of very mean things to say, which I will never live down, but here's the thing," she responded. "I do what I do because I want to do it, because I believe in it, it has nothing to do with race... I believe we are all equal. You should stop feeling that way too, that's my suggestion. I don't feel inferior, nor do I feel superior. I'm very happy about what I did, and I'm proud of it."

Watch her video below (and yes, grammar nerds, she did include a typo).

After I got off the stage last night at the #Oscars, I thought I'd let you have a peak into my Twitter feed.

Posted by Stacey Dash on Monday, February 29, 2016
