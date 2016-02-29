Mark Rylance took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 88th Academy Awards tonight — and deservedly so. He was simply mesmerizing alongside Tom Hanks in the Cold War thriller Bridge of Spies; hopefully, this win will translate into more high profile film roles.
But, of course, a win for Rylance meant a loss for another star — one who was favored to take home the gold statue tonight. No, we're not talking about Mark Ruffalo, the other "Mark R." who was in the mix this evening. (Though that did create some heightened anxiety during the award announcement!)
Sylvester Stallone fans are none too pleased that the 69-year-old actor was passed over for his part in Creed. Social media responses came pouring in within moments of the announcement, including one from one of Sly's longtime pals, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The @Oscars_Live had a chance to award a role that has really touched lives - and they blew it. @TheSlyStallone @creedmovie #Rocky— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 29, 2016
Arnold @Schwarzenegger tells @TheSlyStallone he is the "best, no matter what they say." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tQOk6dekgd— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 29, 2016
Booooooooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/cM8L8skOgN— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 29, 2016
That’s crap. Sly will never get his due. Just a statue at an art museum in a major metropolis.— John Finger (@jrfinger) February 29, 2016
So pissed right now that @TheSlyStallone did not win for Creed. An absolute travesty! #wtf— TT (@m3dalhead) February 29, 2016
@TheSlyStallone should most definitely have won an Oscar for Creed! He sure deserves on in my book! #Creed #Rocky— Leah Campbell (@LCampbell494) February 29, 2016
This is the first Oscar for Rylance, who has mainly been a highly esteemed stage actor throughout his career (he has a trio of Tonys to prove it). It would have been a first for Stallone, too.
But all hope is not lost. Creed 2 is already allegedly in the works. So perhaps, Sly will have another chance to nab an Oscar for himself, after all.
