So Much For Sly Stallone Taking Home An Oscar Tonight...

Elizabeth Kiefer
Mark Rylance took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 88th Academy Awards tonight — and deservedly so. He was simply mesmerizing alongside Tom Hanks in the Cold War thriller Bridge of Spies; hopefully, this win will translate into more high profile film roles.

But, of course, a win for Rylance meant a loss for another star — one who was favored to take home the gold statue tonight. No, we're not talking about Mark Ruffalo, the other "Mark R." who was in the mix this evening. (Though that did create some heightened anxiety during the award announcement!)

Sylvester Stallone fans are none too pleased that the 69-year-old actor was passed over for his part in Creed. Social media responses came pouring in within moments of the announcement, including one from one of Sly's longtime pals, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
This is the first Oscar for Rylance, who has mainly been a highly esteemed stage actor throughout his career (he has a trio of Tonys to prove it). It would have been a first for Stallone, too.

But all hope is not lost. Creed 2 is already allegedly in the works. So perhaps, Sly will have another chance to nab an Oscar for himself, after all.
