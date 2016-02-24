What You Really Need To Know About The Oscar Nominees

As the Oscars approach, you might find yourself lacking any talking points about the nominated films. Does The Martian involve aliens? How exactly do you say the name of the actress who stars in Brooklyn? These are the kinds of questions that can get you some serious side-eye at an Academy Awards viewing party. Fortunately, Honest Trailers can give you the info you truly need on this year's nominated movies — all in under six minutes.
As long as you go into Sunday night knowing that Spotlight will depress you, Mad Max will make you wary of the future (and Australians), and your dad is probably routing for Bridge of Spies, you should be all right. And remember, almost everyone has that one film they meant to see, but then their plans feel through, so they've just seen the trailer. You can always catch up completely post Oscars. Or just Wikipedia them before your next trivia night.
