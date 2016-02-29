Story from Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Proved He Loves Girl Scout Cookies More Than You

Morgan Baila
The Oscars weren't all about the perfect poses, cute couples, and daring outfits. This year, the show also gave us a taste of something a lot sweeter: Girl Scout cookies.

Chris Rock brought out his daughter's Girl Scout troop to sell boxes of the American classic to all of the attendees. If you thought YOU got excited about Girl Scout cookies, then think again. Because these celebs went crazy for them.

Perhaps inspired by Ellen DeGeneres' pizza stunt last year, Rock must have known how hungry — and even hangry — these done-up celebs can get. The Oscars aren't as much of a booze fest as the Golden Globes, but is it ever not a good time to polish off a sleeve of Thin Mints? Nope.

Let us all just bask in the happiness that is DiCaprio about to demolish a box of Trefoils. He is literally licking his lips in preparation. Is it just us, or does he seem more excited about these cookies than that statue he won? Just kidding.

Photo Credit: A.M.P.A.S./REX Shutterstock.

Mindy Kaling was all about the coconut-y Samoas.


Sylvester Stallone also committed to a few boxes of Trefoils and Savannah Smiles.

Posted by The Academy on Sunday, February 28, 2016
via Facebook.

Chrissy Teigen had John Legend nab her a box of Savannah Smiles.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Although they didn't seem to sit too well with her.

via Twitter.

Kate Winslet went with Tagalongs.


Charlize Theron stuck with the two classics — Thin Mints and Samoas.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
But Olivia Munn may have been the most excited of them all.

Girl scout cookies FTW!!

A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Photo via Instagram.
So, how many Girl Scout cookies can celebrities devour during the Oscars? As Cady Heron once said, "The limit does not exist."
