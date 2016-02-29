Leonardo DiCaprio Proved He Loves Girl Scout Cookies More Than You

The Oscars weren't all about the perfect poses, cute couples, and daring outfits. This year, the show also gave us a taste of something a lot sweeter: Girl Scout cookies.
Chris Rock brought out his daughter's Girl Scout troop to sell boxes of the American classic to all of the attendees. If you thought YOU got excited about Girl Scout cookies, then think again. Because these celebs went crazy for them.
Perhaps inspired by Ellen DeGeneres' pizza stunt last year, Rock must have known how hungry — and even hangry — these done-up celebs can get. The Oscars aren't as much of a booze fest as the Golden Globes, but is it ever not a good time to polish off a sleeve of Thin Mints? Nope.
Let us all just bask in the happiness that is DiCaprio about to demolish a box of Trefoils. He is literally licking his lips in preparation. Is it just us, or does he seem more excited about these cookies than that statue he won? Just kidding.
Mindy Kaling was all about the coconut-y Samoas.
Thanks @oliviawilde and @chrisrock's daughter #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/NIxGilxnQU— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 29, 2016
Sylvester Stallone also committed to a few boxes of Trefoils and Savannah Smiles.
Sylvester Stallone bought a couple of boxes of cookies from the Girl ScoutsPosted by The Academy on Sunday, February 28, 2016
Chrissy Teigen had John Legend nab her a box of Savannah Smiles.
Although they didn't seem to sit too well with her.
i want a cookie refund, savannah smiles make me frown— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 29, 2016
Kate Winslet went with Tagalongs.
Charlize Theron stuck with the two classics — Thin Mints and Samoas.
But Olivia Munn may have been the most excited of them all.
So, how many Girl Scout cookies can celebrities devour during the Oscars? As Cady Heron once said, "The limit does not exist."
