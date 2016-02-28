6. What's the perfect red carpet question?

If an interviewer is lucky, they'll get a couple of minutes with a celeb. Other times, Angelina Jolie will walk by slowly and let reporters call out to her while she smiles and waves. "The red carpet is not a place for a substantive conversation," Horowitz said. "If you go into it thinking you're going to have some kind of thoughtful chat, that's a recipe for disaster... It's where I'm most in the moment, playing off of the vibe of the actor or filmmaker and riffing. It's where I cash in on a pre-existing relationship with the actor."



"We are not restricted from broaching any relevant topic," Snegaroff said. "That said, the red carpet is not 60 Minutes."



Rancic uses her judgment in the moment when deciding how far to go with an interview. "If it doesn't feel right and doesn't feel like the time and place for that conversation to take place, then I don't go there," she said. "There's a time and place for various conversations, and sometimes a quick two-minute hit on the red carpet isn't the right environment, but as a host, you need to know how to feel out every single situation to avoid uncomfortable moments."



From the publicists' perspective, things should stay focused. "I keep one eye on the client and one eye on the press and just keep things moving, ensure that you're talking about...the reasons why you're at the event and what makes the event special. Try not to get off the subject too much. If you stick to that, then you're fine. These interviews shouldn't go for more than three or four minutes. [If it goes too long] you start getting into what kind of lip gloss you're wearing and, you know, what did you do last week and how's your mother."