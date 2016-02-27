Gigi Hadid proves once again why she is rightfully one of the fashion industry's reigning It Girls. When the model experienced an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while walking the runway during Milan Fashion Week yesterday, she didn't even come close to losing her cool.
Hadid was closing the Versace show wearing a loosely draped black dress with chunky chain straps and a dangerously low neckline when her right breast unintentionally popped out for all to see. But the model, perhaps infused with a fresh dose of runway confidence thanks to her epic Lip Sync Battle victory, didn't miss a step. Instead, she kept on walking with her head high, like it was no big deal, before finishing the show with a high five and a smile for designer Donatella Versace. She then chose to get ahead of the headlines by laughing off the incident on her own social media accounts. It takes way more than a mere nip slip to shake up this confident Vogue Paris cover girl.
Her takeaway? There's something way better on display in this situation.
Wadrobe malfunctions happen on the runway every day of fw & are...unfortunate,lol,but let's talk instead about the new VERSACE CHOKERS😍😜🤘🏼✌🏼— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 26, 2016
& the bags & the boots & the coats & everythinnngggg, killin me Donatella @Versace !!!!!!! 😍😍— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 26, 2016
Whatever you do, do not forget about the fashion!
