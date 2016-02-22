What is it about Mansur Gavriel that makes every fashion girl go crazy for its bags (and now shoes)? Is it the clean, minimalist shapes? The perfectly pretty color palette? The not-so-in-your-face branding and aspirational imagery? It's probably a mixture of all three. And if you're a sucker for those hard-to-come-by goods, you're bound to love this new, equally swoon-worthy selection from Donatienne, launching in early March.
Though you may not have heard of Donatienne just yet (the brand officially launched in 2011, but is re-launching with its spring 2016 offering), its new collection will definitely turn you into a die-hard fan. In shades of pastels and grays that will give Mansur Gavriel a run for its money, the collection features seven leather shapes, a straw tote, and a Jane Birkin-esque basket bag — that all cost under $500.
So if you're looking for that minimalist, Instagram-worthy piece you can carry every day come spring, look no further than the styles ahead. Chances are, you won't have to jump through nearly as many hoops for these stunners as you would for a Mansur bucket bag.
