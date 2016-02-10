Drop Everything: Mansur Gavriel Shoes Are Finally Here

Update: Mansur Gavriel's debut collection of spring mules and sandals is now available exclusively on Net-a-Porter. Click on to see the collection and to shop select styles before everyone else gets their hands on them.
Originally published on September 15, 2015.
Whether or not you've gone through the hoopla to get your hands on a Mansur Gavriel bag, you've undoubtedly seen those minimalist bags spread like wildfire among the fashion-obsessed crowd. The brand couldn't even restock without having the bags sell out in just a few minutes flat, leaving many a customer frustrated and fuming in its Instagram comment section. Whether or not the label's developed this scarcity model intentionally, we can't deny the simplistic, 'gramable beauty that makes its bags so covetable. And you probably want to start making your game plan now, because coming this spring, Mansur Gavriel is introducing new classic suede shoes in a rainbow of colors. And believe it — they'll be selling out just as quick.
Following its minimal yet colorful aesthetic, we got a peek at what you can expect to want on your feet come spring — a handful of variations of versatile (and comfortable-looking!) slip-ons that will likely be a wear-everyday shoe for Gavriel's loyal customers. We'll see if these pretty suede heels appear to follow the same false-scarcity setup as the hard-to-come-by bucket bags and backpacks (Mansur Gavriel also has new circle bags and bright clutches for spring, but they're not quite as widely wearable as the brand's original sellout silhouettes). In the meantime, click through to see all the shoes from the brand's super Instagram-worthy Fashion Week presentation, and start dreaming up everything you'll wear them with (which will take you some time, considering they pretty much go with everything).
