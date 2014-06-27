The name Mansur Gavriel may not be as well known as Louis Vuitton or Dior, but it's likely you've seen the brand's bag around more often than any other luxury carryall this year. Founders Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel have been perfecting the art of the discreet, understated accessory since starting their eponymous label back in 2012. And, they've become rather renowned for the shape seen here: the bucket bag.
Chances are you've eyed it adorning the shoulders of your favorite 'grammers and celebrities — admiring its perfectly structured, yet not-too-structured shape. Until now, though, we've only been able to view this carryall on the company's website — sadly, it's been selling out at retailers like Barneys New York and Need Supply quicker than we can click “submit order.” No longer. Mansur Gavriel has finally launched e-commerce, selling its entire, colorful range. From unexpectedly bright interiors — which make for some cool colorblocking — to exteriors in shades like emerald, cobalt, and blush, the bags ahead provide even more eye candy. We'd say it's about time you checked these beauts off your (shopping) bucket list.
Photo: Courtesy of Mansur Gavriel.