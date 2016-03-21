Your 2016 Lipstick Horoscope (With Pro Tips To Pull Off YOUR Color)

Picking a lipstick color is far from easy, which is probably why there are so many different ways to go about it. You can surf reviews, hit up Sephora to swatch your arm into colorful oblivion, or look to the shades worn by celebs with similar complexions. Or, you can rely on the actual stars. (That is, if you're feeling open, curious, and maybe even a bit cosmic!)
We've got the aforementioned feels ourselves, so we tapped R29's resident astrology duo, the AstroTwins, to help direct us to the lip products best suited for each star sign in 2016. In other words, the colors and formulas that will enliven, empower, and perfectly complement the energy the cosmos gives off. "For most of 2016, every zodiac sign is encouraged to step way out of character with beauty and style choices," Ophira Edut, one half of the duo, tells us. "Jupiter, the planet of adventure and growth, is visiting Virgo and guiding us to take some interesting risks with our look." Sounds good to us — we're always up for an adventure.
Here's how it worked: We narrowed down the selection to 12 formulas we absolutely love, in a variety of shades, finishes, and intensities. Some are old favorites (Clinique's '90s favorite Black Honey and MAC's always-flattering Ruby Woo), while others are very of-the-moment (Milk Makeup's just-released Lip Marker and ColourPop's Lip Kit dupe, Beeper).
And don't fret — we won't leave you hanging when it comes to learning how to actually apply these beauties. For guidance on pulling off your sign's lip color, we tapped celebrity makeup artist Molly R. Stern, whose résumé is thick with star power (Reese Witherspoon, Lily Collins, Ashley Benson).
Ahead, you'll find a universally flattering, editor-selected lip color expertly assigned to your sign by a powerhouse astrology duo, complete with tips for wearing it from one of the biggest celebrity makeup artists working today. We admit, the stars really did align on this one — now get clickin'!
And don't fret — we won't leave you hanging when it comes to learning how to actually apply these beauties. For guidance on pulling off your sign's lip color, we tapped celebrity makeup artist Molly R. Stern, whose résumé is thick with star power (Reese Witherspoon, Lily Collins, Ashley Benson).
Ahead, you'll find a universally flattering, editor-selected lip color expertly assigned to your sign by a powerhouse astrology duo, complete with tips for wearing it from one of the biggest celebrity makeup artists working today. We admit, the stars really did align on this one — now get clickin'!