When a fashion darling decides to launch a beauty line, you can bet your mascara we're going go batshit crazy for it. Case in point: Milk Makeup. Launched by the achingly hip creative collective Milk Studios, the line is aimed at "a new breed of [an] empowered, ambitious, entrepreneurial girl" who needs "on-the-go, multi-benefit essentials that give her the freedom to change her look from day to night in five minutes." The 85 product offerings range from makeup to skin to personal care. Intriguing... Tell us more.



"Our products are cutting-edge and connect you to the living, breathing needs of the Milk community in NYC," says cofounder and creative director Georgie Greville. "We strived to make every product as natural as possible while still delivering bold, nourishing results that feel like you are wearing nothing. When you feel the fairy-kiss light textures of the Lip Pigment and Marshmallow Concealer, you will know what I mean. The packaging is chic and minimal, which allowed us to give even more love to the formulations." Yep, you read that right — Marshmallow Concealer. Go ahead and take our money, Milk.