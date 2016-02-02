Would You Share Your Clothes With Total Strangers?

#SHAREWEAR - Are you the first to wear the boots? Million tons of textiles are thrown away each year. But instead of tossing your clothes once you’re over them, you could give your ex-clothes the chance to fall in love with someone new. That’s why Sweden is launching ShareWear, a part of the Democreativity initiative, that aims to inspire a sustainable way to be fashionable. It’s a ready-to-share collection with Swedish fashion pieces that you can borrow - but only if you share it forward. Visit ShareWear.se to borrow some of our unique pieces #whyredofficial #whyred #sharewear

A photo posted by Whyred (@whyredofficial) on Jan 22, 2016 at 12:51am PST