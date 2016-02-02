After this weekend's eye-opening Dateline special on the case at the center of the inflammatory new docu-series Making A Murderer, people have stronger opinions and more lingering questions than ever. Steven Avery: Innocent or Guilty, which focused on purportedly overlooked or miscast evidence not included in the Netflix series, has added fuel to the fire raging over Steven Avery's innocence.
Avery had his own contribution to the ongoing debate, which his lawyer recently shared via Twitter. Kathleen Zellner, a member of Avery's new legal team, tweeted out a photo of a short letter Avery wrote from prison. The note reads:
"To My Supporter's [sic]: I want Every Forensic Test Possible Done B/c I am Innocent," and is signed by the Wisconsin native himself. Zellner captioned the post, "Third visit WCC: SA thrilled about chance of new forensic testing--like innocent men always are."
Earlier in January Avery penned a much longer letter proclaiming his innocence in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. Zellner has been taking to Twitter to refute counter-evidence and fiercely defend her client in the highly-speculated case since she came on board last month.
