Interest in Making a Murderer does not seem to wane despite the show’s month-old release date.
There’s this reporter who can’t stop thinking about the case, a recent Q&A with the series creators, and an interview with special prosecutor Ken Kratz. That’s just in the last eight days, when the conversation around the Avery verdict has gone from a boil to a simmer.
It’s hard to say, at this point, whether either of two new specials will contain the magic bullet that will make up America’s mind. However, the constant trial and retrial of the case in the media seems to indicate that a new actual trial is more than due. On that front, Steven Avery’s new lawyer seems to be making huge strides. The preponderance of public opinion seems to indicate that a new trial is at least a possibility. Which represents hope for the credibility of a criminal justice system that's been put through the wringer.
Dateline’s special episode is set to air Friday, January 29 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC. Andrea Canning will be on the scene in Manitowoc, interviewing Ken Kratz, the villain of the series and alleged sexter of domestic violence victims; and Jerry Buting, one half of Avery’s original defense team. A rare 2005 interview with Penny Beernsten, whose sexual assault resulted in an 18 years of wrongful imprisonment for Avery is also included.
Steven Avery: Innocent or Guilty? is an Investigation Discovery airing Saturday, January 30 at 9 p.m. EST. The special promises to take a deep dive into the case and shed more light on Avery’s guilt or innocence. Keith Morrison will talk to Ken Kratz, Jerry Buting, and other major players.
This story was corrected at 10:40 p.m. EST to clarify that the interview with Beernsten was not a new interview conducted by Canning.
