Kate Winslet Admits That Rose Could Have Saved Jack

There are few on-screen deaths mourned more than that of heartthrob Jack in Titanic. The "King of the World" froze to death submerged in icy water, while love interest Rose hogged the wooden door they were using as a flotation device. To top it all off, she let go of him, despite promising she wouldn't.
Nearly 20 years later, Kate Winslet is fessing up: Rose totally could have saved Jack. The Steve Jobs star appeared on last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where, after addressing her manhandling of Susan Sarandon's boobs at the SAG Awards, she admitted that Rose could have made room for Jack on her floating door.
"I think he could have actually fit on that bit of door," she said, echoing everything fans have been saying for years. Even the MythBusters proved it. And who wouldn't have wanted to spoon with Leonardo DiCaprio?
Watch below as Winslet chats about her Leo connection. If you can forgive her, that is.
