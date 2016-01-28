Another day, another handsome celebrity in an underwear campaign. This time, David Beckham is teaming up once again with H&M on a new collection of not only underwear and bodywear for men, but also sporty classics, from crewneck sweatshirts to slim-fit sweatpants, and other "oh, I'm just headed out to buy a $5 iced coffee" athleisure separates.
“Sweatshirts and joggers are key pieces for men today, and can be worn in so many different ways and situations. The pieces in David’s latest bodywear collection push the styles forward, whilst retaining the details that make them such classics,” says Andreas Löwenstam, H&M’s men’s head of design. But if you ask us, a bunch of the pieces ahead are totally unisex, and we're already thinking of which ones we'll be buying to lounge in on the weekends.
Launching February 4, the collection will be available globally in all H&M stores that carry menswear, and online, which means it'll also make the perfect affordable V-Day gift for the cozy crew in your life. Click on to see Mr. Beckham in all his glory — oh, and all the pieces from the collection, too. We'll update with prices and links when the collection drops in a few short days.
“Sweatshirts and joggers are key pieces for men today, and can be worn in so many different ways and situations. The pieces in David’s latest bodywear collection push the styles forward, whilst retaining the details that make them such classics,” says Andreas Löwenstam, H&M’s men’s head of design. But if you ask us, a bunch of the pieces ahead are totally unisex, and we're already thinking of which ones we'll be buying to lounge in on the weekends.
Launching February 4, the collection will be available globally in all H&M stores that carry menswear, and online, which means it'll also make the perfect affordable V-Day gift for the cozy crew in your life. Click on to see Mr. Beckham in all his glory — oh, and all the pieces from the collection, too. We'll update with prices and links when the collection drops in a few short days.