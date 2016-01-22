This Is The World's Best Hotel, According To The Internet

TripAdvisor's users have rated the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, the best hotel in the world. And once you see some of the incredible photos of the location, you might just agree.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the hotel, which is part of the Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces, was built between 1928 and 1943, and features art-deco inspired structures. Jodhpur's Maharaja and his family still live in a private wing of the palace, which is blocked off from hotel guests.
Don't let the restricted areas deter you from visiting, though. The WSJ notes that guest areas of the palace include both outdoor and indoor pools, marbled squash courts, and a spa. And, of course, there are 64 bedrooms designated for guests.
The average price for a night's stay at the Umaid Bhawan Palace is $734, so you'll definitely need to set aside some serious bank before you book your trip. But if the majestic photos ahead are any indication, it just might be worth it.
