If You're A Jewelry Junkie With No $$$ To Spend, This Sale Is For You

The problem with creating a collection of wear-everyday jewelry is finding a happy medium: You either find yourself shelling out thousands of dollars for the real deal (or hopefully, biding your time and stroking your luck until you receive them as gifts), or you're stuck shopping too-cheap pieces that have a 99% likelihood of turning your fingers green. That's why we really love looking to smaller indie designers for stylish but affordable baubles to make up our stack.
But with all of the other expenses in our lives, stocking up on new pieces of jewelry isn't always at the top of the list. But get this, gem fanatics: Now through January 28, R29 fave Dream Collective will be hosting a sale (both online and IRL) on its signature cuffs, hoops, collars, and so much more, for way less than full price (and the full price ain't even that bad to begin with). So, if you ever wanted to add some evil eyes or Memphis Group-inspired pieces to your arsenal, but didn't think you could afford to do so, well, the tables have officially turned.
With prices marked as low as $10, you can score a piece for yourself without rebudgeting your week — and still head to brunch this weekend, too. So make your way over Dream Collective's site to get your bling on.
